Gary Barlow's surprise performance at Rochelle Hume's star-studded 30th birthday party This. Looks. Epic

Rochelle Humes is one lucky lady, after a week of incredible birthday celebrations for her 30th - including a special performance by Take That star Gary Barlow. They began with her husband Marvin Humes filling their living room with 30 balloons and 30 roses on her birthday morning earlier this week. Then, Transport for London dedicated a whole service information board to wishing her a happy birthday! The This Morning presenter even squeezed in a special meal with her sisters. But the real party started at the weekend, when Rochelle celebrated with a host of stars at Soho Farmhouse. Phillip Schofield, Emma Willis, Keith Lemon, Ben Shepherd and Aleisha Dixon all attended the birthday bash, and some guests stayed over for the weekend.

READ: Robbie Williams gives rare glimpse into family life in new photo with his children

Rochelle shared photos on her Instagram page, showing the golden themed event, writing alongside them: "I'm not even sure where to start. I couldn't ever have dreamed that my 30th would go down like it did. I’m SO lucky and SO blessed to have the friends and family that I do. I can't get rid of the perma grin I’m sporting....apologies in advance for the birthday spam #RH30." She then shared a video of her with Gary Barlow who was singing Happy Birthday to her in a microphone.

Marvin also shared videos from the weekend, showing the guests take country walks and play football before the evening event started. Gary shared a photo of the moment Marvin joined him on stage, writing alongside the post: "Happy birthday @rochellehumes I’m a big fan of great people and I love these two @marvinhumes great to see so many friends tonight @aleshaofficial @schofe @keithlemon and @emmawillisofficial thanks for the dance - you got all the moves." The party then spent Sunday winding down and enjoying some good food.

READ: Gordon Ramsay makes surprising confession about his teenage children

We have a feeling this is one that Rochelle will definitely remember!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.