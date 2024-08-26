Piers Morgan celebrates surprise baby joy and welcomes 'adorable little girl'

Piers Morgan had every reason to celebrate this weekend as he welcomed a new family member.

The British broadcaster, 59, took to Instagram on Monday to share the first photo of Matilda, his goddaughter Gabby's newborn daughter.

"Welcome to the family, Matilda, you adorable little girl!" Piers began in the caption.

"My first meeting with my goddaughter Gabby’s first child, and my parents’ first great-grandchild, on her first holiday. She may look a tad underwhelmed by my presence at the moment, but I’ll put it down to the jet-lag."

© Instagram Piers shared a sweet photograph of his goddaughter's newborn, Matilda

Sharing a photo from Saint Tropez, Piers cradled his baby family member and posed alongside his smiling goddaughter, Gabby, who looked radiant in a tropical green dress.

At first, fans were left confused at the post as they wondered if the newborn was his first grandchild. "Goddaughter or Granddaughter?!" quizzed one fan, as another wrote: "Granddaughter? She’s gorgeous."

Despite the initial excitement, Piers is yet to become a grandfather for the first time, but is Matilda's great uncle.

Piers Morgan's private family life

The Piers Morgan Uncensored host, who famously quit Good Morning Britain over an on-screen row with his co-host about Meghan Markle, is a proud father of four.

© Instagram Piers pictured with sons Spencer, Stanley and Albert and daughter Elise at Christmas

Piers shares sons Spencer, 30, Stanley, 26, and Albert, 23, with his ex-wife Marion Shalloe. He was married to his ex-wife Maria from 1991 until 2008.

In June 2010, he married journalist Celia Walden and they went on to welcome Elise, 12, in November 2011.

Piers has an incredibly close bond with his children and has raised them to own their opinions and express them freely.

© Instagram The youngest of the family (Elise) is doted on by her protective big brothers and dad Piers

While they might not always agree with the former Good Morning Britain star's political views, they enjoy a good family debate – we can only imagine how heated it must get around the dinner table!

Piers' eldest son Stanley previously shed light on his father's controversial reputation and how it affects his parenting.

Writing on X, he penned: "But above everything, he's the best dad anyone can ask for and although our views differ politically and socially it's important we all choose to discuss and challenge each other's views respectfully!"

