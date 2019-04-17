Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton breaks silence to announce exciting news Kevin has been linked to Stacey Dooley following her ex boyfriend's claims

Strictly Come Dancing pro Kevin Clifton has remained silent following Stacey Dooley's ex-boyfriend's interviews over the weekend, which claimed that he got close to his dancer partner and that they are currently in a romantic relationship. While Kevin has been getting on with his week and choosing not to address the speculation, he delighted his fans on Wednesday by returning to social media with some exciting news. Kevin retweeted that the much-anticipated Burn The Floor show was coming to the stage next week. The tweet read: " Do it big, do it right, and do it with style.” ~ Fred Astaire ~ Our UK rolls out on Thursday @keviclifton @jojo_radebe @albyfaccio #btfdancer @STheatreCo."

Strictly's Kevin Clifton shared the news his Burn The Floor tour is starting next week

MORE: Louise Redknapp reveals she has cut ties with former Strictly partner Kevin Clifton

Kevin has a lot to thank Burn The Floor for, and told HELLO! back in February that it was the reason he carried on dancing after thinking about giving up on it altogether. The star – who began dancing in Burn The Floor in 2008 – revealed: "It sort of saved my whole dancing career really. I was in the zone at the time where I was going to quit ballroom dancing as I was quitting the competition world and I had grown out of love with that. And I thought I had fallen out of love with ballroom dancing."

The pro dancer was partnered with Stacey Dooley in the 2018 series of Strictly

Kevin continued: "But then I was asked to come and join the cast of Burn The Floor and I had never seen anything like it. They are very involved with storytelling and character development and it is the best sort of show that exists. A lot of the Strictly cast are Burn The Floor alumni. Burn The Floor gives everyone an extra quality. So when I was asked to go on the tour again this year I jumped at the chance. I feel I developed with the show more than anywhere else in my career."

READ: Strictly's Seann Walsh undergoes big transformation

The star was in his element when he won Strictly with Stacey, and paid an emotional tribute to the documentary maker just ahead of their big win during the final It Takes Two show in December. "I'm feeling a bit emotional right now," he said as he appeared on the show. "I just want to, for God's sake, I just want to say thank you to you, not only for the hard work you have put in," he went on, talking to Stacey. "I have had one of the craziest years of my life, you've just been so nice to work with, I've enjoyed it so much. I know I said this the other day, but, I've fallen in love with dancing all over again and Strictly all over again. I love this show. Thank you for everything."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.