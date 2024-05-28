Eamonn Holmes hints at 'marvellous' weekend following Ruth Langsford split

Eamonn Holmes returned to his GB News breakfast show on Tuesday and the presenter alluded to his weekend plans, refusing to acknowledge his divorce from Ruth Langsford despite their split announcement making national news on Saturday. Addressing his viewers and co-star Isabel Webster, the 64-year-old said: "What a weekend it was, marvellous."

The TV personality was actually discussing the football, adding: " The FA cup final. Just got me there, emotional." While it had been reported that Eamonn was set to address the split during the show, Eamonn didn't reference his partner - even during a segment where he and his co-star, Isabel Webster - discussed the front page news.

© David M. Benett Eamonn is splitting from Ruth Langsford

This isn't his only reference to the football since the split was confirmed, as he also shared a post celebrating Manchester United's win on Instagram, writing: "My God , what a Cuo Final , what a Result ! #MUFC European football next season too . The Magic of The Cuo . Congratulations to the whole squad."

The news about Eamonn and Ruth's divorce was confirmed on Saturday, with a spokesperson telling HELLO!: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

Eamonn and Ruth's love story

Eamonn and Ruth started dating in 1997 and tied the knot 13 years later in 2010. Eamonn had previously been married to Gabrielle Holmes and in the early stages of his relationship with Ruth, he wouldn't hold her hand in public out of respect for his ex.

© Getty The couple had been married for 14 years

The pair welcomed their son Jack in 2002, who is currently studying at university. Eamonn is also a father to three other children from his previous marriage: Declan, Rebecca and Niall.

The couple's wedding day was exclusively covered by HELLO!, with Eamonn telling us at the time: "Ruth and I have always known we're good together and she knows I love her more today than ever.

"This is our chance to seal that properly and to say to the people we care about and those we've got to know well over the years, 'Come and share this special day with us. Come and enjoy a big old hooley!'"

However, in recent years, the couple haven't been seen together out in public, with the pair rarely referencing their other half on their respective social media pages.

What has Ruth said?

Outside of her statement, Ruth hasn't addressed the breakdown of her marriage. On Monday, the Loose Women star shared a sweet post of herself spending precious time with her dog, Maggie.

© Shutterstock Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford used to host This Morning together

Sharing a video of the pet pooch trotting along in a harness and leash, she wrote: "Enjoying the little bit of sunshine we got today!"