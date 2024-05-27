Eamonn Holmes makes major move following shock split from Ruth Langsford

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford confirmed their shock divorce on Saturday and following the news, the GB News presenter secured himself a new position.

Eamonn, 64, was confirmed as a new spokesman for The Travel Franchise, which helps to train travel agents. In a statement, the star said: "Working in news means that I often see or report on how the travel industry is disrupted. During the pandemic it was clear that those who had booked through travel agents had support and advice when they needed it most. If I want something done, I get someone with expertise in that field to do it and travel is no different."

He added: "I would never think of booking my holiday independently. I pick up the phone and talk to a travel consultant who I know and trust, and who can add a layer of value and security to help navigate any uncertainties, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable travel experience."

Eamonn is joining the brand alongside travel journalist Hayley Sparkes, with the pair set to co-host a travel-based podcast and Eamonn has already given seminars on cruise ships.

Ruth and Eamonn announced the shock end to their 14-year marriage on Saturday with a spokesperson confirming to HELLO!: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

The pair tied the knot back in 2010, with Eamonn telling HELLO! at the time: "Ruth and I have always known we're good together and she knows I love her more today than ever.

"This is our chance to seal that properly and to say to the people we care about and those we've got to know well over the years, 'Come and share this special day with us. Come and enjoy a big old hooley!'"

The couple hadn't been seen in public together for two years before their split was confirmed, but Ruth has been helping rehabilitate Eamonn following his severe back troubles.

In an interview with Woman's Weekly, she said: "I don't know how much Eamonn's mobility will improve. We live in hope. He does the physio, but there might have to be some acceptance that this might never be 100% right. With any care situation - and there are millions of carers in this country - it isn't always easy. It's testing but we manage as a family.

"I look at Eamonn, who's had his health and back problems, and it makes you realise how important your health is."