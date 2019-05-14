Peter Andre says royal baby Archie has made him broody for another baby Could baby number five be on the way…

Peter Andre has confessed that royal baby Archie Harrison has made him feel broody. The singer and TV star admitted that he would "love" to try for another baby with wife Emily MacDonagh, who he shares two children with, Theo, two, and daughter Amelia, five. Peter also shares two children, Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with ex-wife, Katie Price.

Peter is a dad to four children

"Since the arrival of Harry and Meghan's son Archie, I've started thinking: 'Should we try for another one?'" the 46-year-old wrote in his column for new! magazine this week. He added: "I'd love to. I know the joyful feelings they're experiencing right now and it brings it all back home." However, broody Pete may have a hard time convincing his wife to try for a third, as he admitted Emily, 29, is not as keen as him to expand their family at the moment. He added: "Emily wants me to sleep on the other side of the bed now though."

Before little Archie was born, Peter admitted he was undecided about having more children. "I keep changing my mind about wanting more kids and right now, I’m back to saying no more. Sometimes I think I want another one because I love the baby stage, but the kids themselves will have kids one day so you’re going to have the baby stage all over again – just without the sleepless nights."

Peter is broody for another child with wife Emily

Pete's admission comes just weeks after he sparked pregnancy rumours by teasing some exciting news on social media. On Instagram, the father-of-four posted a message which read: "Some exciting news, I'll tell you Monday." Comments soon came in, with one follower writing: "Another little Andre?" while another wrote: "Emily is having a baby?" However, his news was not baby related and was in fact an announcement that he has signed with a new management agency in America.

