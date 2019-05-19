Chelsea Flower Show 2019: Everything you need to know Get prepared!

It is one of the most highly anticipated events in the world of gardening, running for its 106th year, the Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show is attended by hundreds of thousands of budding gardeners. From 11 show gardens, 17 smaller gardens, floral-inspired afternoon teas and Raymond Blanc food, there will be no shortage of things to do and see. With the upcoming show opening on Tuesday 21 May, here at HELLO! we have put together a guide of everything you need to know ahead of the grand 2019 opening…

When is the Chelsea Flower Show 2019?

The Chelsea Flower Show 2019 runs from Tuesday 21 May to Saturday 25 May. The show opens at 8am and closes at 8pm from Tuesday until Friday, and on Saturday 25 May the event will be open from 8am until 5:30 pm.

From 2005, the show duration increased from four days to five days, with the first two days of the show - Tuesday and Wednesday - only accessible for RHS members. These two days tend to be quieter and displays tend to be fresher at the start of the week making this the perfect time to attend. If you wish to become a member, £47.25 will give you early access to this show and access to all the gardens throughout the year.

Where is the Chelsea Flower Show?

Every year the flower show is held in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London.

What's the best way to get to the the Chelsea Flower Show?

Sloane Square tube station is a ten-minute walk from the showground or there is a shuttle service from Victoria Station directly to the flower show.

The Countess of Wessex attended the Chelsea Flower Show in 2018

What can you expect THIS year?

The event is the most famous flower and landscape gardens show in the United Kingdom with 11 main show gardens and 17 smaller gardens. The Queen is Patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, meaning that it is not uncommon for Royal family members to attend the show, with Her Majesty, Princess Anne and The Countess of Wessex attending in 2018.

But this year is particularly special as The Duchess of Cambridge has been working with the RHS, and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White, to design a garden for the 2019 event. The design is called the RHS Back To Nature Garden, and includes a stream, treehouse, swing seat and a campfire. When the Palace announced that Kate would be involved with the Chelsea Flower Show, Kensington Palace stated the garden would help "inspire families to get outside and explore nature together." Adding: "The garden hopes to trigger memories of time spent in nature and encourage others to go out and create new experiences in the great outdoors."

The Duchess has designed a garden for the 2019 show

How much are tickets the Chelsea Flower Show 2019?

Tickets range from £42.00 for an evening ticket, £52.00 for afternoon tickets and £82.00 for all day tickets. At the time of publishing, all tickets for this year are sold out, but the RHS website encourages hopeful attendees to check back on the website for cancellations.

The Queen attended the show in 2018

Is there a dress code for the Chelsea Flower Show?

A Chelsea Flower Show insider told HELLO!: "There isn’t a formal dress code. People usually take it as a chance to dress smartly. We see a lot of floral print dresses around and shirts and ties on press day!" It is also sensible that your outfit is weather-appropriate and comfortable as you will be on your feet for most of the day – after all, who likes having to cope with a sore blister while you are trying to enjoy a beautiful horticultural exhibit…

