DIY SOS host Nick Knowles banned from driving Nick apologised for his actions following the court case

Nick Knowles, who is best known for hosting DIY SOS, has been banned from driving for six months after pleading guilty to speeding and using his mobile phone while driving. The presenter, who also appeared in 2018's I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates Court over the charges on Wednesday, and was fined almost £1,500 after pleading guilty to the two offences as well as being given six points of his licence, resulting in the ban.

Nick spoke about the charges

The 56-year-old exceeded the legal speeding limit while driving his Range Rover on the A417 Brockworth Bypass at junction 11A of the M5 back in January, while using a phone. During the trial, the judge, Andrew Hill, told Nick: "From this moment in time, you are not able to drive any motor vehicle in any public place," to which Nick joked: "I can drive home, right?" Speaking to reporters after the ruling, Nick said: "For me, this was a wake-up call and me putting my phone in the boot of my car now stops the temptation. The six-month ban was appropriate because to give anything else would be giving me special privilege."

Nick previously spoke about the court case, telling the Metro: "I was advised by some people to get a top lawyer and contest this, but I've held my hands up, said I'm guilty and will be going court next week for sentencing. I'm expecting to get a ban from driving and I will absolutely accept that because what I did was wrong. Texts can wait till I get wherever I'm going."

