Noel Gallagher's teenage daughter Anais hospitalised after suffering painful reaction to antibiotics

Anais Gallagher is on the mend after suffering an allergic reaction to antibiotics. The 19-year-old daughter of Noel Gallagher took to Instagram Stories to reveal that she had been hospitalised, and was recovering from the frightening situation with a drip in her arm. Sharing a snap of herself on the social media network, she wrote: "Just wanna clear up what happened to me. About a week ago I took an antibiotic then lay down, it got stuck in my oesophagus (I was completely unaware of this) and burned the tube causing an ulcer."

Anais explained the situation on Instagram

She continued: "I then for the next five days was in agony but three days ago it became so bad I couldn't eat or drink so I was admitted to hospital. The nurses and doctors at The Princess Grace Hospital pumped me full of fluid and medication and now I'm much better. I was discharged this morning and we all good. So word of advice don't lay down in you're taking meds."

Noel with his daughter Anais

Anais also shared a photo to let fans know she was leaving the hospital after treatment, writing: "I got discharged." Her mum, Meg Mathews, filmed Anais in hispital, and said: "Just one more because she's been so brave to have that drip in her arm. My little nay nay. Soon we will leave this hotel, I mean hospital room. My gorgeous baby girl we're going home." Anais is becoming quite the star in her own right, as she was recently announced as a new contributing editor to Tatler magazine, and is studying at Camberwell College of Arts in South London. She has also modelled since she was 11, and was in an Accessorise campaign when she was 14. She was also recently revealed to be the new face of Reebok.

