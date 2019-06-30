Exclusive: Johanna Konta opens up about her relationship with boyfriend Jackson Wade Johanna spoke to HELLO!...

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, Johanna Konta has opened up about her love match off the court. The British tennis star, who will be competing in this year's Wimbledon, says that her photographer boyfriend Jackson Wade, with whom she lives in south-west London, inspires her to do her best. "My boyfriend empowers me," she told Hello!. "He encourages me to trust my own decisions and be who I am, because he says I’m awesome – so therefore I should believe it too."

And she says the pair are in it for the long haul. "We live together and we are fully committed to our dog together, so we've already got a few commitments at the moment," she tells the magazine. In the interview the world No. 19, who is the latest Radley London brand ambassador and has launched the Johanna Konta edit of her favourite styles from the new collection, says that she spends so much of her time in her training kit that even her closest friends don’t recognise her when she is dressed up in anything else. "I spend most of my life in sports kit, so it usually shocks people when they see me in casual clothing – let alone dressed up with make-up on," the 28-year-old says. "I've walked past people from my own family who don't recognise me."

