Charlie Brooker and Konnie Huq enjoy family time with sons at Glastonbury The couple are the proud parents to two little boys

Charlie Brooker and Konnie Huq were among the famous faces who attended Glastonbury festival this weekend. The couple were spotted with their two sons, Covey, seven, and Huxley, five, watching as Miley Cyrus took to the Pyramid Stage on Sunday. Black Mirror creator Charlie, 48, looked low-key in a baseball cap and a T-Shirt, while Konnie, 43, opted for a pink top with a pair of neon green sunglasses on the top of her head. Charlie and Miley have a professional connection; the American singer appeared in the latest season of Black Mirror, and even performed as her character Ashley O as part of her Glastonbury set. The star played some of her biggest hits while on stage at the famous festival, and treated the crowd to covers of songs by the likes of Amy Winehouse, Led Zeppelin and Metallica.

Charlie and Konnie are set to celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary later this month. The couple were married at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in 2010. Charlie and Konnie are incredibly private when it comes to their home life, but earlier this year the award-winning satirist opened up about his marriage and becoming a father during an appearance on BBC 4's Desert Island Discs. "That was absolutely the right time," he said of their Vegas nuptials. "It was weird because for years I'd not known if I'd wanted kids or a family. That seemed like something that other people did, I couldn't perceive that as a future.

"And then Konnie came along and quite early on she said, 'I want kids and a family' and this sort of thing, and I heard myself going, 'Ok', and I sort of thought, 'Oh right, why have I said that?' It was the best decision I ever made." Of his young family, he added: "I used to write columns where I was like, 'I hate kids! I will never have children!'" And Charlie admitted that when Konnie was pregnant with their first child, he worried he wouldn't connect with the baby. But instead, when his son was born, he said, "I felt like I had been reprogrammed in an instant and I had a new mission... Having kids ruins your life in the best way possible because, suddenly, you can't ever relax again - you can't just do what you want, so it wrecks everything. But at the same time, it gave me a sense of purpose that must have been profoundly lacking before and I wasn't aware of it."

