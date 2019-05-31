Ayda Field shares cute picture of her three kids adorably playing together Robbie Williams is currently away for work

Ayda Field is solo parenting in Los Angeles whilst husband Robbie Williams is in Europe working on new music, but that hasn't stopped the mother-of-three from keeping him up to date with their day-to-day back in Los Angeles. On Friday, the former X Factor judge shared the sweetest picture of their three children, Theodora, Charlton and Coco, playing together in their playroom.

The 40-year-old showed off the rare image on her Instagram Stories and tagged her husband in it, whilst captioning it: "the three amigos," followed by several emojis including a pink heart and a 'family first' GIF.

The snap also showed off the kids' playroom, which featured several high chairs, three baskets full of toys, which included items such as a ball and a dinosaur, and an incredible doll's house.

Since Robbie has been away, his wife has also been sharing Coco's adorable relationship with their dog, the kids' movie night at home and how their family cat has been taking care of her while she has been under the weather.

The couple's brief separation comes just weeks after they marked Ayda's milestone 40th birthday in LA with a party to remember. The pair gathered their closest family and friends for a stunning party in which the singer performed his hit single Angels and ended up proposing for a second time.

"@robbiewilliams... the answer is yes #besthusbandever #birthdaylove #rydaforever AWxx," the birthday girl said alongside a clip which showed the romantic moment.

Earlier that day, she had thanked her husband of nine years for the special evening. "@robbiewilliamsIn love and gratitude for my dream hubby. I'm so excited for the next 40 years and beyond. You rock my [explicit] world. #bingowingstildeathdouspart #30+10 #birthdaylove AWxx".