Rachel Riley beams alongside Pasha Kovalev in new photo with daughters Maven and Noa

Rachel Riley delighted fans on Wednesday with the sweetest family photo featuring her husband Pasha Kovalev and their two daughters, Maven and Noa.

In photos shared to Instagram, the Countdown star was pictured beaming in a selfie alongside her beau and their mini-me children. Embracing Halloween, Rachel, 37, donned what appeared to be a shimmering gold star outfit, whilst Pasha, 43, wore a red feather headpiece.

WATCH: Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev’s family day out with adorable daughters

Their two children nonetheless stole the show in their precious colourful dresses. Maven, three, looked so sweet in a sky-blue princess dress interspersed with swathes of hot pink and butter yellow. She finished off her look with a glossy pink puffer jacket and a pair of sparkly silver Converse.

© Instagram Pasha looked every inch the doting dad

Her younger sister, Noa, meanwhile, melted hearts in a witch dress complete with floaty orange tendrils. Twinning with her older sister, little Noa layered up with a matching pink puffer. Adorable!

© Instagram Rachel shared a sweet selfie

In one particularly sweet image, the sibling duo could be seen stroking a cat whilst perched on a set of stone steps dotted with carved pumpkins.

"This cat didn't know what hit it. Precious family time and no tricks all night, just lots and lots of caaaaaandy sweets - thank you London!" Rachel noted in her caption.

Fans and friends raced to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Omg little Noa looks so much like you did when you were little," while another wrote: "That's so cute."

© Instagram Maven and Noa twinned in pink

A third remarked: "Gorgeous family! Hope that you had fun," and a fourth sweetly added: "Aww bless, beautiful darling," followed by a couple of red heart emojis.

Lovebirds Rachel and Pasha, who first crossed paths on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2013, welcomed Maven in 2019 and Noa in 2021.

© Getty Images Pasha and Rachel met on Strictly Come Dancing

Since welcoming their two daughters, the couple have been incredibly open about their life as a family-of-four.

And during an exclusive interview with HELLO! back in August, TV star Rachel spoke about how her little ones are slowly following in their parents' footsteps.

"My three-year-old is literally asking for maths videos for kids on YouTube," she said.

© Instagram The pair share two daughters Maven and Noa

"There's one that's a dance with numbers up to 100. And she's looking for numbers on the side of the road, like the speed signs or the road signs and she's shouting the numbers out, you know, getting excited about it and counting. Even the baby's going '1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11'.

Rachel went on to say: "They're both really active. My three-year-old's riding a bike and she [was] on a balance bike and a scooter this week. It's just going before my eyes. But it's fun watching their little personalities and letting them try stuff, but just keeping them out of the road!"