Rachel Riley stuns alongside mini-me daughters Maven and Noa in festive family photos

Rachel Riley was all smiles at the weekend as she stepped out to attend the premiere of Mog's Christmas alongside her husband Pasha Kovalev and their two daughters.

The Countdown star appeared to relish the festive outing which saw her take to the red carpet with her little ones, Maven, three, and N​oa, two.

WATCH: Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev’s family day out with adorable daughters

Dressed to impress, Rachel, 37, looked chic in a navy and pink floral jumper which she teamed with a pair of stylish wide-leg jeans. She wore a comfy pair of trainers on her feet and wore her blonde locks flipped over to one side for a fuss-free look.

© Getty Images Rachel looked so stylish in her floral jumper

Pasha, 43, meanwhile, looked his dapper usual self in a cocoa-hued turtleneck jumper and a pair of checked trousers. He added a festive touch with a pair of candy striped socks and finished off his look with some suave brown loafers.

© Getty Images Pasha and Rachel had a blast on the red carpet with their mini-me daughters

Stealing the limelight nonetheless were the couple's two daughters who looked adorable in their winter dresses. Their eldest daughter Maven melted hearts in a navy knit dress adorned with red roses, whilst youngest Noa looked so sweet in a blush pink dress, pink tights and a matching pink jumper.

A source told us: "They spent a wonderful day together at the Mog's Christmas premiere in Leicester Square. They looked like a big happy family, and they were doting parents to their two daughters who were each sat in their scooters pushed along by Pasha and Rachel."

Over on Instagram, Rachel uploaded a sweet behind-the-scenes snapshot which showed the family of four posing alongside a series of cut-out characters from the Mog movie. And Noa looked particularly sweet with her colourful feline face paint.

"Keep an eye out for when Mog's Christmas the new animated short film hits @channel4 screens this Christmas," Rachel penned in her caption.

© Instagram Rachel and Pasha share two children together

"We love the Judith Kerr books and C4 and the team have done a lovely job bringing it to life, per(purr!)fect festive watching for the little ones, and @sophieellisbextor's song in it was gorgeous."

Fans and friends inundated the comments section with an abundance of touching messages. Stunned by Maven and Noa's grown-up appearance, one follower gushed: "Love the family photo. The little ones are growing up so quick," while a second noted: "Gorgeous family," followed by a red love heart.

© Instagram Pasha and Rachel welcomed their eldest Maven in December 2019

A third remarked: "Great pictures," and a fourth chimed in: "Maven is Pasha mark 2."

It's clear Rachel is super proud of her mini-me daughters. Back in August, she explained how she and Pasha's eldest, Maven, is already following in Rachel's footsteps.

© Getty Images Pasha and Rachel met on Strictly Come Dancing

"My three-year-old is literally asking for maths videos for kids on YouTube," she told HELLO!.

"There's one that's a dance with numbers up to 100. And she's looking for numbers on the side of the road, like the speed signs or the road signs and she's shouting the numbers out, you know, getting excited about it and counting. Even the baby's going '1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11'.

Rachel continued: "They're both really active. My three-year-old's riding a bike and she [was] on a balance bike and a scooter this week. It's just going before my eyes."