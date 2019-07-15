Phillip Schofield shares rare family photo with daughters and wife The family were celebrating Phillip's oldest daughter's birthday

Phillip Schofield had a lovely start to the weekend as he celebrated his oldest daughter Molly's 26th birthday on Saturday. The entire family went out to mark the special occasion, and the This Morning host posted a lovely photo of them all together on his Instagram account. The picture was taken at The Ivy, Marlow – near their home in Henley – and featured Phillip with Molly and his youngest daughter Ruby, along with his wife Stephanie Lowe and Molly and Ruby's boyfriends. Phillip also shared a video of Molly blowing out the candles on her birthday cake as the restaurant sang to her. The celebration also marked the start of Phillip's summer break from This Morning. The show will be presented by Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes over the summer, and no doubt Phillip will keep fans up to date with his holiday plans during his time off from the TV.

Phillip Schofield and his family celebrated his oldest daughter Molly's birthday

The TV presenter has a close relationship with both his daughters, and Molly even works for him as an Assistant Talent Manager at the James Grant agency – who also represent many of Phillip's showbiz friends - including Holly Willoughby, Rochelle Humes and Emma Willis. Phillip has previously opened up about his daughter helping to manage him while chatting to HELLO!. Discussing his children's thoughts on his social media antics, the star said: "I don't post anything without their say-so. I check with them, is this okay? But they're fine with it. My eldest daughter is my manager so she's well across it all."

The This Morning star has a close relationship with his children

While Phillip's family stay out of the spotlight, in 2017, he filmed a TV series with his wife called Schofield's South African Adventure. It was the first time fans had seen the married couple on screen together. Speaking to Christine Lampard on Lorraine about it, Phillip said of his wife: "She worked in television years ago, that was how we met, so she can do it, she just doesn't want to these days." The couple have been married since March 1993, and were first introduced when Stephanie worked as a BBC production assistant while Phillip was fronting children's television.

