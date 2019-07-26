Kara Tointon remembers late mum in heartbreaking post Carol Tointon sadly passed away in March

Kara Tointon has paid a heartfelt tribute to her late mum, Carol Tointon, who sadly passed away in March. Sharing an Instagram quote with her followers, the 35-year-old wrote: "God I was so lucky muma. Do laugh that I’m reaching out to you on INSTAGRAM. I love you." [sic] The quote itself read: "I miss you. I miss your voice. I miss your smile. I miss your smell. I miss your hug. I miss your jokes. I miss how you made me feel. I miss your everything."

Fans of the star immediately rushed to post comments of sympathy, with one stating: "We never forget. Treasured memories forever." Another follower remarked: "This is lovely I lost my mum to and I feel this sums them up perfectly." A third post read: "Bless you Kara. Losing someone very special is very hard. Keep strong and keep your special memories forever." One more fan said: "I've lost both my parents, some days are worse than others but I always think how lucky I was, to of had the parents I did. Big hugs x."

Carol was also a mother to Kara's younger sister, Inbetweeners actress Hannah Tointon. Her death was confirmed in March after Kara shared a touching video. The compilation showed a young Carol being a doting mother to her two children, and a loving wife to her husband Ken. The actress is usually quite private about her personal life but has previously told HELLO! that her mother had not been well over the past 12 months.

Kara Tointon's parents Carol and Ken Tointon

When asked when she plans to marry fiancé Marius Jensen in an interview last year, she replied: "We are hoping next year, perhaps in Norway or maybe in London. My mum hasn't been too well over the last year or so and I want her to be able to enjoy it. Seeing her with Frey and dealing with everything she has to right now is overwhelming and I couldn’t be more proud. I just want her to be back to herself again. That’s our priority."

"My mum has always said having a child would be a good thing for me and I can see it," she added. "But oh my God, I'm tired. I can't sleep in the day as I' looking at him all the time and thinking: 'Kara, come on, he's asleep so you sleep.' But I don't want to miss any of it. It is the most incredible time in my life."

