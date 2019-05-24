Devastating news for Olivia Newton-John as brother Hugh dies The star announced the news on Instagram

Olivia Newton-John is mourning the death of her brother Hugh Newton-John. The Grease star revealed the sad news on her Instagram page, posting a collage of beautiful pictures documenting his life through early childhood to his later days.

The 70-year-old captioned the sweet image: "My dear, sweet, gentle, clever, brother Hugh passed away May 7, 2019, in Melbourne, Australia after many years of decline. I love him so and will miss him terribly. Love & light, Olivia."

Olivia's brother followed their family tradition and became a doctor. His obit, which the actress shared on her Instagram post, revealed he was "a well-respected infectious diseases clinician at Fairfield Infectious Diseases Hospital in Melbourne during the 1970s and 80s where his lively personality, sharp intellect and amazing ability to reassess complex infectious diseases was highly regarded".

He was also described as "an innovator, an astute clinician and a wonderful teacher and mentor to generations of medical students, residents and ID trainees".

The post was quickly inundated with messages of condolence, including one from good friend Donny Osmond, which read: "So sorry to hear about your loss. Sending love and prayers your way".

Other comments were from past patients of Hugh, who had benefited from his incredible medical work. One wrote: "Dear Olivia, sorry to hear the sad news about Hugh. Your brother saved my brother’s life at Fairfield when he was four and our family will always be thankful to him. Sending hugs, RIP Dr Newton John."

A second one recalled: "Also bless your brother for his work with Guillian Barre Syndrome. My son was diagnosed at 6yrs old. He lost the ability to walk, talk, feed himself and was almost on a ventilator. He made a full recovery and will be 26 in August."