Olivia Newton-John addresses death rumours as she gives health update The Grease actress has been diagnosed with cancer for the third time

Olivia Newton-John has opened up about the last six months spent battling cancer for the third time, claiming it has been "challenging" at times. The interview comes shortly after the Grease star was forced to refute claims which suggested she was close to death following the diagnosis. "Those things are so stupid. Why not just go, 'Here I am, and I'm fine,'" she told People, explaining why she immediately put out a statement about her health. "We just nipped it in the bud."

She added: "My friends were calling and believing this stuff. I had to say, 'You really think if it was that bad you wouldn't know?'" During her 70th birthday in September, Olivia was hospitalised after she fractured her pelvis due to the weakening of her bones. "There were all these things I was going to do for my birthday, but God had other plans," she shared. Olivia revealed her third cancer diagnosis to the world in September. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and was given the all-clear after undergoing chemotherapy and a mastectomy. In 2013, the actress then found out that she had cancer in her shoulder.

The Australian beauty also told the magazine that she is coming to terms with her diagnosis, saying: "Of course I had my moments, and my tears and all that, but I have a wonderful husband who supports me through those things." Last year, she heaped praise on her partner John Easterling when she spoke on Australian TV's Sunday Night. "I'd be lying if I said I never [get scared]," she admitted. "There are moments, I'm human. If I allowed myself to go there, I could easily create that big fear. But my husband's always there, and he's there to support me. I believe I will win over it. That's my goal."

