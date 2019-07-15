Olivia Newton-John pays touching tribute to cowgirl friend as she reveals sad news Read the heartfelt message below…

Olivia Newton-John has paid a heartfelt tribute to her dear friend Audrey Griffin, who has sadly passed away. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the Grease actress remembered the well-known cowgirl in the sweetest way. "Lost my beautiful kind loving friend Audrey Griffin - heaven gained an angel who will live on in our hearts forever," she wrote in the caption. American publication Santa Ynez Valley Star confirmed that the 82-year-old passed away whilst gathering cattle.

Fans rushed to post their condolences, with one writing: "Olivia - I’m so sorry to hear this! Audrey was an original - I know how much she meant to you." Another stated: "So very sorry Olivia, sending you all my love and prayers." A third post read: "What a beautiful looking lady. So sorry you have lost such a wonderful friend. Hugs and thoughts." Another follower remarked: "So sorry for the loss of your good friend Olivia. Condolences to you, and her family. She was beautiful." Audrey was born and raised in Santa Monica, and started horse riding when she was 11. The equestrian was welcomed into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame with the Flying Valkyries in the mid-1950s.

The sad news comes almost two months after Olivia, 70, mourned the loss of her brother Hugh Newton-John. The Australian star had posted a collage of beautiful pictures documenting his life through early childhood to his later days. At the time, she wrote: "My dear, sweet, gentle, clever, brother Hugh passed away May 7, 2019, in Melbourne, Australia after many years of decline. I love him so and will miss him terribly. Love & light, Olivia."

Olivia's brother followed their family tradition and became a doctor. His obit, which the actress shared on her Instagram post, revealed he was "a well-respected infectious diseases clinician at Fairfield Infectious Diseases Hospital in Melbourne during the 1970s and 80s where his lively personality, sharp intellect and amazing ability to reassess complex infectious diseases was highly regarded".

