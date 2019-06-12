Coleen and Wayne Rooney celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - see tributes The couple share four sons together

Congratulations to Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen! The couple are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary on Wednesday - and to mark the occasion, the footballer shared a throwback snap from their big day. "Happy Anniversary @coleen_rooney. 11 years today! Love you girl," he wrote in the caption. Meanwhile, Coleen added: "11 years married!! Happy anniversary @waynerooney. It's been a journey... Ups and downs, highs and lows... but you know what... I love you x."

Since their wedding, Wayne and Coleen have become parents to four children: Kai, nine, Klay, six, Kit, three, and baby Cass, who was born in February 2018. Friends and fans of the 33-year-old footballer rushed to post lovely messages underneath the posts, with sports star Robbie Keane writing: "Happy anniversary guys." One follower said: "Happy anniversary. Love you both." Another remarked: "Happy anniversary Wayne and Coleen. See you soon. Love you guys." A third post read: "Happy anniversary to you both Wayne lad, you have the most beautiful wife x."

GALLERY: Coleen and Wayne Rooney's incredible family home

Last year, shortly before their tenth wedding anniversary, Coleen opened up to HELLO! about their marriage. After rumours of them planning to renew their vows, Coleen said it's not something they want to do, just yet. "To be honest it doesn't seem like a long time ago that I got married," she said. "It goes so quick! Not at the moment, but maybe in the future. My mum and dad have renewed theirs a few times, they've been married 30-odd years.

MORE: Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha lends Stacey Solomon a helping hand with cooking

It's something I will consider in the future but not yet." It's coming up to a year since the Rooneys moved Stateside after Wayne landed a lucrative contract with D.C United. Coleen has since been sharing some gorgeous family photos of her new life in the US, which has involved trips to Six Flags America for the kids and days out at the football stadium to support dad Wayne.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.