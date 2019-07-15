Amanda Holden surprises fans as she reveals huge career change This is exciting!

Amanda Holden is a woman of many talents, and over the years she has presented major TV shows including This Morning, worked as a judge on Britain's Got Talent, and starred in programmes including Wild at Heart. And now, the mother-of-two is about to add another string to her bow after signing a record contract with Virgin. Amanda shared the exciting news on Instagram, and posted a photo of herself signing the paperwork at a desk. "Bloody thrilled to confirm I have signed an amazing record deal with @VIRGINEMI – it has been a lifetime dream! Just cannot wait to get started," she wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to congratulate Amanda on the exciting news, with one writing: "Congratulations so proud of you and can't wait to hear what you come up with," while another wrote: "Well this is amazing! See you on tour!" A third added: "Can't wait to hear what you put out!" Amanda's famous friends also shared their support, with her Britain's Got Talent co-star Alesha Dixon telling her: "That's my girl! Congrats honey," while Piers Morgan wrote: "Congrats!"

Amanda previously showcased her singing talents last year when she recorded a song with her two daughters, Lexi, 13, and Hollie, six, as a present for her husband Chris Hughes' birthday. The trio sang their own version of The Greatest Showman's hit Tightrope by Michelle Ingrid Williams, and Amanda shared a video montage of them in the recording studio.

The happy news follows after Amanda's public feud with This Morning host Phillip Schofield. In June, a report came out saying that she was hoping to replace Holly Willoughby on the daytime show when she was in Australia filming I'm A Celebrity last year, and according to Amanda, the presenting gig was offered to her in the first place, but it then went to Rochelle Humes as Phillip allegedly told bosses not to give the role to Amanda.

After the reports came out, Phillip expressed his sadness over the claim in a post on Twitter, but just hours later, Amanda revealed that he had refused her attempt to smooth things over earlier this year. Appearing on her Heart FM radio show, the Britain's Got Talent judge revealed she tried to extend an "olive branch" but said her advances were "ignored". She told co-host Jamie Theakston: "I did offer to meet him for a coffee months ago, he didn't reply to my text. What can I say?" She added: "I've moved on from it, Jamie, you need to move on from it." To which, Jamie replied: "You might have moved on but I just wanted to know, is there any more to the story?"

