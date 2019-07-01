Alex Jones and baby Kit pay a visit to Kate Middleton's garden at Hampton Court – take a look inside The One Show host enjoyed a day out in the sun…

Following on from the success of Chelsea Flower Show, the Duchess of Cambridge's Back to Nature garden design will be open to the public at the Hampton Court Garden Festival on Tuesday. And on Monday's press day, The One Show presenter Alex Jones enjoyed a day out with her baby son Kit at the star-studded event, which was also attended by former Strictly star Brendan Cole and his wife Zoe. The mother-of-two looked stylish in a red jumpsuit, and was pictured sitting on the iconic swing in the Duchess' garden. Alex shared the photo on her Instagram account, and wrote in the caption: "Swinging into a new week! Having a lovely time @the_rhs #rhshampton. I’m on Kate’s swing in the beautiful 'Back to Nature' garden she designed that was also at Chelsea. The sun’s out and we’re sipping some bubbles in a beautiful setting."

Alex Jones had a go on the iconic swing in Kate's Back to Nature garden

Kate first unveiled her garden design at the Chelsea Flower Show in June. The royal co-designed the outside space with award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White. The mother-of-three was supported throughout the project by Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who played a big role in helping to collect objects such as pine cones, which they collected from their Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall. On the opening night for Chelsea Flower Show, the garden was visited by many members of the royal family, including the Queen and the Countess of Wessex, who even had a go climbing up into the tree house.

The One Show host took along her baby son Kit

The garden has features including a stream, campfire and a rustic den similar to the one used by the Cambridge children in the grounds of Anmer Hall. Speaking to celebrity gardener Monty Don, Kate explained she hopes her work on the garden will inspire families to get in touch with nature. "There's an amazing fact I learnt recently that 90 per cent of our adult brains are developed before the age of five," she shared. "And really what a child experiences in those really early years directly affects how the brain develops and that’s why I think that it’s so important that all of us, whether we’re parents or carers or family members, really engage in quality time with children and babies from a really, really young age."

