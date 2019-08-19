Kate Garraway’s surprising secret stylist for Good Morning Britain revealed Who would have thought it?

We love Kate Garraway's style - particularly her fabulous outfits on Good Morning Britain. Kate's on-air looks may be picked by ITV's Head of Wardrobe, Debbie Harper, but Kate also has an unexpected helper at home, her 13-year-old daughter, Darcey. "Darcey has got very involved recently," she told HELLO! "She says: 'Mum that doesn't work with that, you need to wear that long dress with trainers,' or 'you need to put a different belt on.' She tries to style me! And sometimes she will say 'mum, you should wear that!' Handy, right? The ITV star also revealed that her teenage daughter often rummages through her wardrobe at home. "She's borrowed a couple of jackets and she has started pinching things," she said.

Kate always looks so stylish on GMB

When it comes to the 51-year-old's style icons, its a real mixed bag. "Jennifer Aniston in Friends looked great. Audrey Hepburn and Amal Clooney - and she's got George which isn't a bad accessory. Quirky people I like, too! Paloma Faith - there's something about her style I just like. I'd like to be Chrissie Hynde - we all want to put a pair of leather trousers on and be her, right? And of course, Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins!"

Kate's daughter Darcey gives her style tips

Just like the rest of us, the blonde beauty enjoys a fashion bargain or two. "I have an amazing dress that I got from Primark about three years ago. It's black and I always feel great in it."

But, a designer splurge is always welcome. "Years ago, I went shopping with Debbie and there was a black Helmet Lang jacket and it wasn't a bargain - it was so expensive. But, it counts as cost per wear - I think I'm down to about 25 pence per wear I've worn it that much!" It's all about the fashion maths Kate, don't worry!

