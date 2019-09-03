Shawn Mendes finally breaks his silence on his relationship with rumoured girlfriend Camila Cabello So sweet

Shawn Mendes has finally broken his silence on his relationship with girlfriend Camila Cabello, and his response when asked about her was so graceful! At a fan Q&A session on Monday, the Stitches singer was asked: "You've said you've never been in love. Has that changed recently?" Shawn replied by saying: "Honestly, I wanna say I wanna talk to you guys about this stuff but it’s not just me in the relationship! There’s another person involved. I can’t say things that I feel... It’s not just me deciding you know?" What a gentleman!

His candid response sent fans into a frenzy and many of them were thrilled that Shawn refused to talk about his relationship with Camila without her being there. One Twitter user wrote: "Camila doesn't like to talk about their relationship and that he respects that is really mature," and another added: "Matters of the heart, between two people, are sacred. Therefore, private. If Shawn and Camila wish to discuss their relationship, they will do so on their own terms. Love."

Camila wished Shawn a happy birthday in the sweetest way

There has been speculation surrounding the two chart-topping musicians for years, but after their Senorita collaboration, the rumour mill went into overdrive. Since then, the two have been spotted out and about together numerous times holding hands and hugging, and on Shawn's birthday Camilla even called him a "magical" human being.

Camila at Shawn at the VMAs

Entertainment Tonight reported in August that the pair have got closer than ever over the summer, saying "Shawn and Camila originally were just enjoying spending time together and having a summer fling, [but] the pair have really fallen for one another."

We wish them all the best, it can't be easy having your relationship play out in front of the entire world!

