Gok Wan is hospitalised after road accident Get well soon, Gok!

Gok Wan has been hospitalised after falling off of his scooter and fracturing his arm. The TV star shared details of his accident with his followers on Twitter and Instagram, alongside a snap of a shocking face bruise. Gok wrote: "Post scooter mishap - bruise on my chin is finally coming out to play... I actually really like the colour and I'm considering getting my office painted this colour! #Silverlinings." He also shared a photograph of the care package that he'd been sent by his management team – a lovely big basket of fruit! The stylist added: "I have the best agent… thanks @CarolHayesMgmt for my care package! Yup… I came off my scooter… Oops! Lots of bruising and a fracture in my arm but I'm fine… Well, I will be after all this delicious fruit!"

Of course the superstar fashionista's fans were quick to send their well-wishes. One wrote: "Poor Gok! Hope you're feeling better. Take care." Others shared handy tips with the 44-year-old star, such as "Arnica gel. Will bring that out quickly and get rid of it. Looks painful too," and another added: "Frozen peas or sweetcorn. Rest, relax, recover!"

Gok suffered a shocking face bruise

It's no wonder Gok received so much support from his followers on social media, he made a name for himself teaching others to love the skin they are in. Over the summer, Gok spoke to Happiful magazine about his hit show How To Look Good Naked and the best way to achieve confidence. Gok said: "We all have those moments, and for some of us, we have weeks, months or years where we feel so bad about our bodies. Then we concentrate so much on goals like, 'I am going to be 100% confident with my hair, my skin, my nails, my body, my weight,' and sometimes that can be so unachievable. You’re already setting yourself up to fail, and what I want to say with that statement is just do baby steps. Give yourself a break, make your goals realistic, and then they won’t feel like such a daunting task."

Gok's manager sent him a lovely fruit basket

MORE: Strictly fans convinced Gok Wan is seventh celebrity contestant after big clue

We can always count on Gok for the excellent advice! We hope he's feeling better in no time.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.