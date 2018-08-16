Strictly fans convinced Gok Wan is seventh celebrity contestant after big clue This would be great!

The Strictly Come Dancing celebrity contestants have been unveiled throughout the week, with the seventh one expected to be announced on Thursday's This Morning. And ahead of the big reveal, eagle-eyed fans have guessed that it will be Gok Wan after spotting a big clue. On Wednesday, the fashion guru had shared a cryptic message on Twitter, which read: "I have some amazing exciting news… but I can't tell you until Thursday! This is gonna do my head in!" Then, on Thursday morning ahead of the ITV daytime show, Strictly's official Twitter account tweeted: "Turn on @thismorning tomorrow to find out who is #Strictly celebrity number seven - Goats. All will be revealed.."

Is Gok Won joining Strictly?

Fans were quick to comment on the clue, with one writing: "Gok!!" while another said: "Gok did tweet that he had something to tell on Thursday and was very excited." A third added: "It's Gok, he hinted as much!" Gok has been filling in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during the summer holidays, but he isn’t the only This Morning host that is thought to be joining the BBC One dance show.

Who else is going to be joining?

On Wednesday's show, whilst chatting to Mollie King and Matt Edmondson during a showbiz segment, Ruth said: "Can I just tell you two, we have a little bit of gossip for you that tomorrow on This Morning we are announcing the next Strictly person," with Eamonn replying quickly: "Don't say anything." Mollie insisted that Ruth give her a clue, to which Ruth said: "Hips don't lie!" giving Eamonn a noticeable nudge and a side-eye.

Over the past week, the celebrity contestants starring in this year's show have been unveiled. So far, the line-up includes author Katie Piper, Steps star Faye Tozer, Red Dwarf actor Danny John-Jules, YouTube sensation Joe Sugg, Capital FM presenter Vick Hope and former cricketer Graeme Swann.

