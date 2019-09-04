Lydia Bright reveals that she has been given the gender of her baby No peeking!

Lydia Bright has been given the gender of her baby by doctors! The TOWIE star confirmed on Instagram that she has her baby's gender in an envelope etched with the words "do not open", and she must be overcome with excitement. She won't be opening the envelope just yet though, as her big gender reveal party doesn't take place until the weekend - and will be covered exclusively by HELLO! The 29-year-old has been documenting preparations for this weekend's party on her Instagram, and it looks like there's still lots to be done!

On the way to find out the gender of her baby, Lydia explained to her followers: "So we are en route to find out the sex of my baby. Basically what we’re doing is we’re going to the gender scan, and she’s going to put it in an envelope and I’m going to find out on the weekend at my gender reveal party. I don’t know how I’m not going to peek at that envelope. We’re gonna have to hide it. I’m so excited!"

Lydia has had plenty to smile about over the summer and just last week her beloved parents Debbie and Dave got married after 40 years of dating! The doting parents tied the knot in front of close friends and family, and Lydia looked absolutely beautiful at the event. Decked out in a metallic gown, James Argent's ex was every inch the glowing mother-to-be.

Lydia, her budding bump and her sister looking beautiful at Debbie and Dave's wedding

After vows were exchanged everybody bundled back to Debbie and Dave's family home for a lovely reception in a marquee. Lydia uploaded snaps of the event, and the marquee looked fabulous covered in flowers and fairy lights. Among the guests were TOWIE star Mark Wright's parents Mark Sr. and Carol, along with Lydia's best friend Lucy Mecklenburgh, who is expecting her baby just days apart from her.

