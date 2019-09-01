Lydia Bright shows off baby bump at parents Debbie and Dave's wedding What a lovely day!

Lydia Bright and her family have had a lot to celebrate over the past few months following the former TOWIE star's pregnancy announcement. And on Saturday, they marked another special occasion as her parents Debbie and Dave got married. The doting parents have been dating for 40 years and tied the knot in front of their close family and friends, while Lydia and her sisters Georgia and Roma took on the roles of bridesmaids. Mum-to-be Lydia looked stunning in a metallic gown, while Debbie wore a floor-length white dress with a fitted bodice. Her only son Freddie gave her away and was pictured helping to carry her flowers outside the All Saints Woodford Wells Church in Essex.

Lydia Bright looked stunning as a bridesmaid as she posed with Lucy Mecklenburgh at her parents' wedding

Following the ceremony, Debbie and Dave hosted a reception in a marquee at their family home, which had been decorated with fairy lights and sunflowers, along with a flower wall where guests posed for photos. The pair were pictured cutting their wedding cake, while footage from Lydia's Instagram Stories showed them all dancing to a live band. Among the guests were TOWIE star Mark Wright's parents Mark Sr. and Carol, along with Lydia's best friend Lucy Mecklenburgh, who is expecting her baby just days apart from her.

Debbie and Dave held their wedding reception at a marquee in their garden

Debbie and Dave had opened up about their plans to marry in HELLO! after Dave popped the question. His proposal was recorded on the family's hit reality podcast The Brights. Debbie explained why they hadn't got married before: "We’ve never got married because life gets in the way. I always worry about what everyone else wants – and there’s always something else to plan. But I feel like it’s our time to do something for ourselves now."

The idea of marrying first came about after Dave, 61, had a cancer scare. "Dave is fine now, but it was a worrying time and a big eye-opener,"Debbie said. "I realised there were still so many things we needed to do – and one of them was marriage. We got in the car outside the hospital, looked at each other and decided to get married."

