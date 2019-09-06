Country singer Kylie Rae Harris, 30, dies hours after sharing teary videos on Instagram Awful news

Country singer Kylie Rae Harris has been killed in a car crash at the age of 30. The tragic news was confirmed by her management, Torrez Music Group, in a statement to The Independent on Thursday. It read: "We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night. Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you."

The news came shortly after the Texas-born musician posted a series of emotional videos to social media. While driving to New Mexico for a gig, the singer revealed that visiting the state was difficult for her, as it reminded her of visits to the area she used to make with family members who have since died, among them her father.

The star had been active on social media in the leadup to her tragic death

In the video, Kylie said: "I’ve been driving for almost 12 hours and you would think that’s so exhausting and boring, but the last couple of hours driving through the mountains and remembering my place in the back seat as a little kid while my dad was making these treks here... I started to get really sad."

Kylie had a young daughter who she sang about

Kylie's last tweet, sent on Wednesday, offered fans an update on her journey. The mother-of-one had tweeted: "Fuel range is 46 miles and I’m 36 from the nearest gas station. Dear baby Jesus please don’t let me get stranded in NM."

Kylie's last album release was in March, and it featured a song dedicated to her young daughter. The track was called Twenty Years From Now, and when speaking to Billboard that same month about the song she explained: "I want to meet my kid’s kids. Getting to the age your parents were when you were a child brings a whole lot of perspective."

