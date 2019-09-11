S Club 7's Paul Cattermole claims he was forced to date bandmate Hannah Spearritt The S Club singer said it was written into his contract

S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole has claimed that his relationship with bandmate Hannah Spearritt only happened because they were forced to date! The former pop star claimed that it was "written into their contracts" when they appeared on the show Hollywood 7, a spin-off of the band’s CBBC show Miami 7, "and because of that, it sort of happened", he told Guardian's G2 magazine of how their romance started.

Asked if he felt that he was "forced into the relationship", he said: "Yeah, but like I say. It didn’t feel like that because I had totally grown into the idea, quite quickly...I thought she was great." But he added that the relationship "did not happen organically". Paul and Hannah split up in 2006 but then got back together for a few months later in 2015, although Paul denied that he and Hannah were dating at the time Hollywood 7 aired their first on-screen kiss in October 2001. In 2017, Hannah hit out at her former love for discussing their romance publicly, writing on Twitter: "Cringe. Someone’s broke again…. Hilarious! #tragic".

Paul and Hannah split for good in 2015

S Club 7 - formed of Paul, Hannah, Tina Barrett, Rachel Stevens, Jo O'Meara, Bradley McIntosh and Jon Lee – sold over 10million albums worldwide, starred in their own TV series and won two BRITs throughout their career. Paul left the group in 2002, citing 'creative differences', and the group changed their name from S Club 7 to simply S Club before splitting for good a year later.

Paul also told the Guardian he was up for a "reunion tour" to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album, but he said it was "unlikely to happen". He said: "The other guys know I'm up for doing it, but I don't know what's happening."

