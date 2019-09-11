Loose Women's Ayda Field shares special travel snap of children – see pic All aboard Williams air!

Loose Women star Ayda Field shared the sweetest photo to Instagram on Tuesday, and it proved that her children are going places. She shares three kids with singer Robbie Williams and the picture showed their two oldest, Charlie, four, and six-year-old Teddy, sitting in the pilot and co-pilot seats of what appeared to be a small vintage aeroplane. It looked like they were in a museum so there was no danger of them being cleared for take-off, but as they each had both hands on the controls, they were clearly raring to go.

Ayda and her husband Robbie have been together since 2006

The mum-of-three joked in the caption: "This thing has autopilot, right?" She added the hashtags "#friendlyskies" and "#teddyandcharlieadventures," and had turned the sweet image into a video so she could add an ambitious choice of music: Frank Sinatra's Fly Me to The Moon.

Charlie wore a denim shirt and chinos while his sister was in jeans and a white top, so clearly their fledgling airline had a smart-casual dress code. It also had its first passenger: the sweet snap showed one of Teddy's dolls hanging off her lap. Ayda's fans were quick to express their approval for the children's new passion, writing: "Very auspicious," "Awww this is absolutely adorable," "Multitasker flying a plane and holding dolly," and "Lucky children - hope the landing wasn’t too bumpy!"

Ayda shared the sweet photo of Teddy and Charlie on Instagram

Former X Factor judges Ayda and Robbie have another daughter, one-year-old Coco, who celebrated her first birthday on 7 September. The couple started dating in 2006 and married in 2010 in Los Angeles, where Ayda is from.

They have spent a lot of time travelling with their family this summer (although they've relied on professionals for the transportation), spending time in Hawaii and Spain as well as in Costa Rica, where Ayda shared her heart-stopping ziplining escapades with fans on Instagram. Perhaps it's safer if the Williams clan stay on solid ground for now…

