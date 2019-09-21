Is Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard in a relationship? Find out everything you need to know Is Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard single? Find out here!

Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard is finally back on our screens now that the dancing competition is back for 2019! The 24-year-old heart throb will be performing with his dance partner Saffron Barker, while undoubtably stealing hearts around the country. But how much do we really know about the professional dancer's love life? Find out everything you need to know...

Who is AJ Pritchard dating?

AJ found love in 2019 with dancer Abbie Quinnen, and shared his first loved-up photo with the dancer during their holiday at the Aldemar Knossos Royal on the Greek island of Crete. Holding hands in the photo, AJ simply captioned his: "Feeling HAPPY..." while Abbie captioned hers: "Making memories". The pair were still going strong in August, where it appears that Abbie met AJ's brother, Love Island's Curtis.

According to The Sun, the couple had been dating for a while before going on their loved-up vacation. A source said at the time that AJ fell in love with Abbie the moment he saw her, and that they spent time together during the Strictly tour, sweet!

AJ was previously linked to his former dance partner, Mollie King, after they reportedly grew close during the 2017 series. Brendan Cole was among those who hinted that the pair were a couple, telling his All Night Long tour audience: "One evening I went in the boys' changing room, walked in the door and there was AJ and Mollie. I wouldn't have thought anything of it if they had gone, 'Hey Brendan, nice to see you.' But as I walked in the door, they went, 'Sorry, sorry! Didn't see you there.' Two young single people who get together on the show – it's great, right?" AJ's dad, Adrian, also suggested that the pair were getting close behind-the-scenes, telling the Mirror: "They're having a lot of fun. They are spending more time with each other than a married couple would do."

The fellow couples continued to fuel rumours after chanting for the two to kiss following their quickstep to Rihanna's Umbrella back in November 2017. It appears that their relationship ended in early 2018 after Mollie began dating England cricketer Stuart Broad. Speaking about being in love, Mollie told the Daily Star: "I love being in love. I literally love being in love. I'm so romantic. I'm such a girly girl. I don’t want to be in one of those couples where you feel like, 'Are we really into each other?'" The couple were reported to have split in August. However, they have been spotted spending time together in the last few months, and Mollie was even a member of the audience as AJ danced with his new partner, Lauren.

