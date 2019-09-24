Jenna Dewan confirms she is pregnant one year after Channing Tatum split The actress is expecting her first child with Steve Kazee

Congratulations are in order! Jenna Dewan has confirmed she is pregnant with her second child. This will be her first baby with boyfriend Steve Kazee. The happy news comes one year after her split from ex-husband Channing Tatum, with whom she shares six-year-old daughter Everly with. "We are beyond overjoyed and couldn't be happier to be expanding our family," the delighted couple said in a statement to People magazine. Jenna, 38, has been dating fellow actor Steve since October 2018.

The lovebirds, who have kept their romance away from the spotlight, made their relationship Instagram official in June. Sharing a snap of the pair, the actress wrote in the caption: "Speaking of peace... [love heart emoji]." On Valentine's Day, Steve posted a very-close up snap of Jenna with a beautiful caption. "Somehow, inexplicably, I’ve been granted the honour to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life," he wrote. "Jenna I don't know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other. Here's looking at you, kid. Happy Valentines Day my love."

In April 2018, Jenna and Channing shocked fans with the news of their separation after eight years of marriage. They shared the news of the split in a lengthy joint statement, which read: "Hey world! So… We have something we would like to share. First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it's a consequence of the lives we've chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We're living in an incredible moment in time, but it's also a time where truth can easily get distorted into 'alternative facts' So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn't read it here then it's most certainly fiction."

They continued: "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision - just two best friends realising it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won't be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family's privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan & Jenna." The Hollywood stars first met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up and tied the knot in 2009; they welcomed their daughter, Everly, four years later.

