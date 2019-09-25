Ashton Kutcher breaks his silence following Demi Moore's bombshell cheating allegations The actress has opened up about the couple's marriage in her new book, Inside Out

Ashton Kutcher found himself in the spotlight this week, following revelations made by his ex-wife Demi Moore about their marriage in her new book, Inside Out. Rather than responding to the allegations directly, the 41-year-old actor shared a cryptic tweet seemingly addressing Demi's claims that he was unfaithful. Ashton wrote: "I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter and wife and I deleted it." He later added: "Life is good - Larry Kutcher" - a quote he attributed to his father, before seemingly sharing his phone number and telling followers: "For truth text me."

Ashton Kutcher has taken to Twitter following ex-wife Demi Moore's allegations

Demi, 56, and Ashton started dating in 2003 and were married in 2005. They announced their split eight years later, in 2013. In her memoir, Demi alleges that Ashton was unfaithful to her twice during their marriage. She further revealed: "I put him first, so when he expressed his fantasy of bringing a third person into our bed, I didn't say no. I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be… They were good people, but it was still a mistake. I was strangely flooded with shame, I couldn't shake the feeling that this whole thing was somehow my fault."

Demi also claims that Ashton blamed openness in their marriage for his infidelity. "Because we had brought in a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he's done," she wrote.

Ashton and Demi were married from 2005 until 2013

This week, Demi sat down for an indepth interview with Diane Sawyer, during which she spoke about the former couple's failed attempts to have a baby. She also touched upon the miscarriage she suffered two years into their relationship, revealing that afterwards the pair had continued to try for a child through IVF. "I can't even bring into words how lost, empty, desperate, confused [I was]," she shared. "I really lost sight of everything that was right in front of me, which was the family I had. And I think that the weight that it put on Ashton, it's kind of a natural thing to pull back, when somebody's clinging too tight."

Ashton has kept a relatively low profile since details of the memoir were revealed. On Saturday, he and his wife Mila Kunis stepped out to watch the LA Dodgers and seemed in high spirits as they posed for photos with tennis star Billie Jean King. Ashton and Mila starred together in That 70s Show and were married in 2015. They are parents to two children together, daughter Wyatt, four, and son Dimitri, two.