Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex-wife reveals what it's like co-parenting with Princess Beatrice

Dara Huang, the mother of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s eight-year-old son Wolfie, has said she feels “lucky” her son has “such positive people around him” and celebrated that he has “two sets of parents” in a new interview.

Dara and Edoardo separated in 2018 and have both since found love again. Dara is currently in a relationship with London-based financier Filippos Kodellas de la Morena, while Edoardo began dating Princess Beatrice shortly after ending his engagement to Dara. The couple went on to marry in 2020 and welcomed their daughter Sienna, a year later.

© Instagram Architect Dara marked her son's eighth birthday this week

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Dara said of co-parenting: “Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, ‘The more, the merrier.’

“I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him – because it didn’t have to be so easy.”

The mother-of-one went on to add that she doesn’t understand people who are divorced “and then hold their children as collateral; that doesn’t make any sense.”

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi took Wolfie to the Princess of Wales' carol service in December 2023

She continued: “It's about creating a happy home and lifestyle.”

Through the years, the former couple have given glimpses at how they co-parent Wolfie. While the youngster often features on his architect mum’s social media accounts, Edoardo mostly uses his Instagram to promote his company, Banda Property.

In recent years, royal fans have been treated to sightings of Wolfie at some royal gatherings. Most recently, he was pictured holding Princess Beatrice’s hand as they attended the Princess of Wales’ carol concert at Westminster Abbey. He also attended the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee pageant back in 2022.

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo walk with Wolfie to church on Christmas Day 2022

In previous years, Beatrice has referred to Wolfie, whose name is Christopher, as a “bonus son”, and last year, she candidly revealed she and Wolfie enjoy reading bedtime stories together.

“My stepson and I eagerly look forward to receiving the books and going through them together,” she said in a speech at Oscar’s Book Prize, of which she is Patron, back in May 2023.