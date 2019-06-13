Sarah Ferguson makes rare red carpet appearance for a very special cause She said it was an honour to attend the event

Sarah, Duchess of York, made a special red carpet appearance on Thursday evening, for the 2019 Butterfly Ball. The mother-of-two rubbed shoulders with celebrities including Peter and Emily Andre at the event, which was hosted at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel.

The 59-year-old glammed up for the occasion in a black satin maxi dress with sheer long sleeves and gold embellished detailing. Sharing a photo from the event on her Instagram page, Sarah told her followers: "Such an honour to be @ccbutterflyball for @cauldwellchildren with @johncaudwell."

Sarah Ferguson attended the Butterfly Ball

The annual charity ball raises money for Caudwell Children and featured entertainment from Chaka Khan and Leona Lewis. Other famous attendees included Katherine Ryan, Duncan Bannatyne, and Paddy McGuinness’ wife Christine.

Sarah’s red carpet outing came just two days after she supported another charity, the Teenage Cancer Trust, during a visit to the University Hospital of Wales. Prince Andrew’s former wife has also been busy working on another important project, filming a documentary on the life of Princess Louise of Saxe-Gotha-Altenburg, the mother of Queen Victoria’s husband, Prince Albert. Sarah was invited to take part in filming by Dr Ulrike Grunewald, the deputy head of editorial at the German television company ZDF.

Peter and Emily Andre also attended the event

For the documentary, Sarah will be travelling with Dr Ulrike across Germany, to Coburg, Gotha and St Wendel to meet royal historians and archivists in a bid to find out what happened to Louise, who was forced to leave her two young sons behind after separating from husband Ernst III, Duke of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfield, due to the Principality of Lichtenberg assigning her new residence as St Wendel. What's more, Princess Louise is the great-great-great-great-great-grandmother to her daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

