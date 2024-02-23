Amanda Holden unveils never-before-seen gym in new £7 million family mansion

We can only speak for ourselves when we say we cannot get enough of Amanda Holden's new house. On Thursday, the Britain's Got Talent judge unveiled a never-before-seen area of the £7 million property.

The honey-blonde TV star, 53, slipped into a figure-flattering sports set as she was filmed in her stunning home gym. From what can be seen in the clip, the impeccable room features large grey tiled walls, soft brown panelling and hardwood floors. See the ultra-luxe facility in the video below.

Amanda Holden shows off unseen gym in new Surrey mansion

Since relocating to Cobham in December, Amanda has shared occasional updates from inside her brand-new home. Most recently, the mum-of-two has been focused on transforming her daughters' Lexi and Hollie's bedrooms.

It's safe to say Amanda has an eye for design as both bedrooms, although exceptionally different from one another both look like they could feature in a hotel.

Twelve-year-old Hollie's room has a Palm Beach-inspired aesthetic. Think vibrant green palm trees, a daring pink and white-striped ceiling and even a swinging egg chair which was shown off in a fabulous Instagram video.

Meanwhile,18-year-old Lexi's room was transformed into a dark, ultra-chic space inspired by Art Deco. Amanda created another video documenting the impressive room makeover and shared more details about what inspired the design in the caption.

She penned: "[Lexi] is a huge fan of The Great Gatsby and art deco vibes and her favourite colour is green. She and I made a moodboard which we then discussed with the wonderful @noushka_design and together we came up with this unbelievable room![...]

In the video, the before clip shows a neutral carpet, with plain walls and a grey bed with Lilo and Stitch bedding. In the after, the carpet has been replaced with chic wooden flooring, and a brand new chic green bed.

Amanda's living room is so grand

Over Christmas last year, Amanda shared how she dolled up the front of her ultra-luxe home for the festive period - and it didn't disappoint.

The TV star opted for a dramatic Christmas garland draped over the top of her huge front door. The garland was adorned with red and gold baubles. On the front door was a matching wreath.

Amanda's new home looked so beautiful

Inside, Amanda showed off her impressive new staircase whilst being pictured in front of her beautiful Christmas tree. The white marble stairs are perfectly contrasted the dramatic black bannister.

As Christmas Day came just after Amanda and her family moved in, she confessed she had to hire dining room chairs for the big day. Despite this, the presenter's Christmas table, held in the incredible dining room inside the property, couldn't have been more perfect.

Along the centre of her table, Amanda opted for a black table runner covered in pink and green feathers and matching pink and green candles. There was also a vibrant pink flamingo head in the middle of the table.