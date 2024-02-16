Amanda Holden almost bares all in naked 'birthday suit' photo

It's no secret that Amanda Holden has an incredible physique and on Friday, in aid of turning 53, she put her honed body almost on full display in a daring photo.

The mother-of-two was captured posing nude on top of a rocky cliff. Despite her complete nakedness, the blonde bombshell oozed elegance and as she posed sitting gracefully with he legs poised perfectly, showing off her muscle tone.

Amanda looked sensational posing in the birthday snap

Captioning the photo, she penned: "Birthday suit…53." The Britain's Got Talent judge could have been mistaken for a catalogue model, her honey-blonde locks blowing softly in the wind. Amanda's golden sun took front and centre of the thrilling shot, and couldn't have been more flawless.

As for her makeup, she opted for full glam - dark smokey eyeshadow, warm sunkissed bronzer and nude lipstick. She also slipped on a golden bangle that framed her immaculately polished white nails.

The BGT star couldn't have oozed more confidence if she tried

Birthday messages flooded in from the star's friends and followers in the comments section, with Oti Mabuse, Myleene Klass, and Louise Redknapp being some of the first to weigh in.

It has been celebrations all-round for the Holden clan during the last few weeks, as both of her daughters, Lexi, 18, and Holly, 12, celebrated their birthdays in January.

For her eldest daughter, the TV star pulled out all the stops for the most epic 18th birthday bash that saw her taking over the microphone in the DJ booth as Muder on The Dancefloor came on. See a video of the brilliant moment below.

Amanda Holden dances the night away at daughter Lexi's 18th birthday party

"The latest trend. #murderonthedancefloor @lexi.hughes_official 18th…enjoy. The entire long version with all guests is on my TikTok account…" she captioned the clip.

Amanda looked fabulous donning a glittering silver co-ord for the occasion that was comprised of a silver crop top and wide-leg trousers.

The details of her daughter's 12th birthday were not revealed by the adoring mother but she did pen a sweet tribute to her youngest on Instagram to mark the occasion.

"My youngest is 12 today!! #January babies. #HRH Hollie Rose Hughes," wrote Amanda. "You burst into our lives this day and brought us sooo much happiness and joy [rainbow emoji] our rainbow baby.

"Our light. You're the most funny,clever & beautiful girl. Cartwheeling in the garden and ruining all socks!.(obsessed with skincare at 11!!! And desperate for TikTok! (you're still not having it.) But @drunkelephant and @soldejaneiro coming your way this morning. We love you so much. Mama & Dada xx."

Amanda referred to her youngest as her and her husband, Chris Hughes' "rainbow baby", which is a term used to refer to the child welcomed after experiencing baby loss.

In 2011, the couple sadly lost their son Theo, who was stillborn at seven months.