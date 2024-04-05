Amanda Holden flaunts incredible flexibility in string bikini during epic Maldives holiday

Amanda Holden has done it again. The beach babe shared another sizzling bikini photo on Thursday from her incredible Maldives family holiday and this time, she showed off her impressive flexibility.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, 53, looked every inch a bombshell as she reclined into a backbend whilst perched on a swing, hanging from a beautiful palm tree in the middle of a crystal-clear sea.

Amanda looked flawless, flaunting her golden suntan whilst wearing a vibrant orange bikini. The photo looked like it could be a postcard, Amanda's honey-blonde locks drenched in seawater as she leaned back.

The image was just one of the unbelievable updates included in a video round-up of their family trip which you can see in full below.

Other incredible moments that were captured by the mother-of-two saw her looking ultra-glamorous as she posed alongside her two daughters, Lexi, 18, and Hollie, 12.

The trio looked more like sisters in the beautiful snap which appeared to be taken one night after dinner. Amanda wowed in an ankle-length black dress adorned with blue flowers.

Meanwhile, Lexi matched her mum, opting for a black sheer dress. Youngest Hollie looked beautiful contrasting her mother and sister in a stunning white satin gown.

Amanda also shared a glimpse of her incredible accommodation for the trip which was at five-star resort LUX Resorts & Hotels.

The family's apartment opened out onto the sea, and was covered in stylish Maldives-inspired decor.

"We had a lovely family holiday @luxsouthari staff just lovely and food was beyond… [red love heart and drink emoji]."

The TV star has been delighting followers with incredible bikini-clad photos from her family trip away and has gotten wonderfully creative with her videos.

On Wednesday, she was spotted in a dazzling video that saw her transform from her airport comfies, into another sizzling bikini whilst she frolicked on the beach.

Other moments from the incredible trip away have seen Amanda slip into a daring red number as she enjoyed a bike ride through the trees.