Amanda Holden marks heartbreaking anniversary with touching photo

January has been a celebratory month for Amanda Holden with both her daughters Lexi, 18, and Holly, 12, celebrating their birthdays. But on Thursday, the Britain's Got Talent judge honoured her son Theo on what would have been his 13th birthday.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, the doting mother shared a photo of a candle, in memory of Theo, the baby boy she and her husband, Chris Hughes, lost in 2011 when Amanda was seven months pregnant.
The TV star revealed that Theo would have turned thirteen this year. "You would have become a teenager today… #Theo" penned Amanda alongside a red love heart emoji.
Theo was stillborn, which according to the NHS is when a baby is born dead after 24 completed weeks of pregnancy.
Amanda bravely opened up about her experience in 2022 on her Heart breakfast show when she raised money for baby loss charity Aching Arms as part of fundraising for her 3 Peaks Challenge.
She said: "We lost our baby Theo at 28 weeks, and they very sensitively moved me into another room so I could deliver him without having to hear the lovely babies screaming on a normal ward.
"Often that's not thought about, it's little things like that. I remember the lady afterwards as well when we went for a chat also said 'I know you're going home empty-handed' is what she said to me.
"So I felt like some sort of game show contestant, so it's all of that language that I know this charity will be helping people to avoid and educate them on how best to deal with something so awful. It's just awful."
One year after their devastating loss, Amanda and Chris welcomed their second daughter Hollie, whom Amanda referred to as her "rainbow baby," in her birthday post on social media last week.
A "rainbow baby" is a term often used to describe the first baby after a miscarriage or loss. Amanda shared a sweet video of a montage of photos of her daughter from when she was a baby with the song Firework by Katy Perry playing in the background.
In the caption, she wrote: "My youngest is 12 today!! #January babies. #HRH Hollie Rose Hughes," wrote Amanda. "You burst into our lives this day and brought us sooo much happiness and joy [rainbow emoji] our rainbow baby.
"Our light. You're the most funny, clever & beautiful girl. Cartwheeling in the garden and ruining all socks!.(obsessed with skincare at 11!!! And desperate for TikTok! (you're still not having it.) But @drunkelephant and @soldejaneiro coming your way this morning. We love you so much. Mama & Dada xx."