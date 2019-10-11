Ayda Field heads to Buckingham Palace for a very good cause - details The Loose Women regular is an ambassador for Parkinson's UK

Ayda Field was one of the many guests who attended a special reception at Buckingham Palace on Thursday. The wife of Robbie Williams joined a group of friends to help celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Parkinson's UK. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the American beauty shared a series of posts ahead of the celebration. "Proud to be an ambassador for @parkinsons.uk and fight this disease until we find a cure," she said in the caption. "Thank you Duchess of Gloucester for hosting us at Buckingham Palace and for your continued support. AWxx #parkinsonsuk #letsfindacure."

In July, Ayda spoke about mum Gwen's diagnosis with Parkinson's disease. Speaking to her Loose Women panellists, the 40-year-old shared: "We found out just before the royal wedding, you know when you have an instinct like when your kid is sick." Ayda added that they found out that her mum had been suffering from the disease for years, and that they are now finding out all they can about the symptoms. "I didn't know the symptoms of Parkinson's, all I knew was Michael J Fox and shaky hands," she said.

MORE: Love Island's Amber Gill looks completely unrecognisable with this hair transformation

Ayda also revealed that she has been struggling to deal with the news. "It's such a confusing time as there are such wonderful blessings in my life, I have this wonderful baby and the X Factor I loved, and there were all these moments of joy and then these sharp drop offs where I would be lying in bed crying. There are these weird moments of misplaced anger that I have - there was someone who was talking about Parkinson's and not needing the medication my mum has because theirs isn't as aggressive, and I would then get angry that theirs isn't as advanced as my mum's."

MORE: Susanna Reid reveals Kevin Clifton was the victim of THIS Strictly 'curse'

The actress has since become an ambassador for Parkinson's UK and is determined to help others suffering from the disease. "I've become an ambassador for Parkinson's UK and they have been so supportive. I think there are so many things about this disease that are confusing and overwhelming, but what's really great is that there are people investing their time in helping to find a cure," she explained at the time.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.