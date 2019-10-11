Love Island's Amber Gill looks completely unrecognisable with incredible hair transformation The Love Island star looks fabulous!

Love Island winner Amber Gill stunned guests at her clothing launch, turning up with a completely different hairstyle as she arrived at the star-studded party on Thursday. The TV star ditched her luscious blonde curls for a dark wig styled with tumbling waves - and we love it! She was celebrating her new MissPap clothing line, and was joined by a host of her fellow contestants. Dressed in silvery embellished mini dress - no doubt from her own collection - Amber certainly commanded the attention at the exclusive bash.

Amber Gill at her clothing launch on Thursday

This summer, the 22-year-old was crowned champion of Love Island 2019 alongside Greg O'Shea, winning half of the £50k prize money. And since then she has landed various campaigns. In a recent interview, Amber revealed she would continue working as a beautician and hairdresser. "I'll definitely keep working with my auntie," she told Closer Magazine. "We'll still have the salon, and I'll build from that - the goal would be opening a few more salons together. That was the idea before Love Island, so hopefully we'll see what we can do."

Asked about what she would do with all her winnings, she replied: "I'll probably treat myself a little bit, but I'm going to invest and be careful with it." Elsewhere, Amber is making the most of her time following her split from Gregg. Speaking to MailOnline ahead of her clothing line launch, Amber revealed that she hasn't kept in touch with the rugby player. "I don't keep in contact with him. I don't think [rekindling] the romance is on the cards, she said. Probed if she was seeing anyone else at the moment, Amber confessed: "To be honest, I haven't really got time to be dating anyone. I'm happy with all the work I've got going on."

