Robbie Williams hits back after Louis Walsh criticises Ayda Field The celebrity couple are proud parents to children Teddy, Charlton and Coco

Robbie Williams hit back at Louis Walsh after he criticised Ayda Field's involvement in the 2018 series of The X Factor – and he did so in the funniest way! The Angels singer shared a video on Instagram of himself and Ayda chatting in bed at their LA home. "What are you doing tomorrow?" Ayda asked her husband, to which he replied: "Work babe." "Please take me with you," she asked. "I can't babe, I'm working with a legend, Louis." Ayda then went on to quiz Robbie on which Louis he was working with, listing the likes of Louis Tomlinson, Louis Armstrong and Lewis Hamilton. "No babe, Louis Walsh," Robbie replied.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field hit back at Louis Walsh's comments in the funniest way

Ayda then took a look at photos on Robbie's laptop, as he told her: "He's had a bit of work done, but that's him." "Is that the before or after photo?" Ayda asked, to which Robbie cheekily said: "That's Anne Widdicombe, that's him." Fans found Robbie and Ayda's exchange hilarious and were quick to comment on the video. One wrote: "Poor Louis, this is hilarious," while another commented: "I love this savage couple." Others called for Robbie and Ayda to get their own TV show.

Louis had questioned why Ayda had been on The X Factor panel last year

Louis had given his thoughts on Robbie and Ayda in an interview with The Sun on Wednesday, saying: "I thought HE was a brilliant booking, but then he went and brought his wife on the show. You don't bring your wife to work." He continued: "He is a brilliant character and judge and with Simon it should have been amazing. It should have been the best panel ever but it just didn't work. There was no X Factor. Nicole [Scherzinger] or Sharon [Osbourne] would have been better."

Robbie and Ayda are renowned for their sense of humour and often share funny posts on social media, giving an insight into their family life with their three children, Teddy, seven, Charlie, four, and Coco, one. The couple – who married in 2010 - often share photos of their brood although they are mindful not to reveal their faces. A couple of weeks ago, Ayda showed off her youngest child's latest achievement, by posting a video of Coco walking hand-in-hand with her dad. The tiny tot managed around ten steps before she started to wobble a bit and she and her dad paused for a breather. Ayda captioned the adorable clip "Sundays", tagging her husband's account @robbiewilliams and adding the hashtags: "#daddydaycare" and "#cocopow", before signing off with her initials, a heart emoji and two kisses.

Ayda went on to share a photo of Robbie and Coco's continued journey around their house in her Instagram Stories, uploading a snap showing the pair holding hands with Teddy sitting cross-legged in the background, which she captioned: "Father and daughters."