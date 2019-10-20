Exclusive: Martin Kemp and wife Shirlie reveal exciting new joint project Martin and Shirlie Kemp are releasing an album together

Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp and his wife Shirlie, who found fame as a backing singer in iconic 1980's band Wham! and in pop duo Pepsi and Shirlie, have posed for an exclusive photoshoot with HELLO! ahead of the release of their joint album, In the Swing of It.

For the first time in their sparkling careers, the couple have joined forces to make music together. "This is a dream come true. Our children and future grandchildren will hear it. It's beyond romantic," Shirlie tells HELLO!.

There's one special person who would have been over the moon at the collaboration – Shirlie's former Wham! bandmate and close friend George Michael.

"He would have loved it," says Shirlie of the pop superstar who passed away on Christmas Day 2016, while Martin adds: "We miss him like crazy."

With a marriage regarded as one of the strongest in showbusiness, if anyone knows the secret to a happy relationship, it's Martin and Shirlie.

"What I love most about Martin is the unconditional love he shows me. When I look my worst, that's when I feel he loves me more," says Shirlie.

Martin and Shirlie also told of their pride in their two children: photographer Harleymoon, who took HELLO!'s exclusive photos, and Capital FM presenter Roman.

"I'm extremely proud of who Harley and Roman have become. I see so much of Shirlie in Harley – the way she laughs all the time, it's lovely to be around," says Martin.

The album is an "open love letter" between Martin and Shirlie, and George Michael played a huge role in the pair's love story, which began in 1983.

"George was a big Spandau Ballet fan – he wanted me to go out with one of the members," giggles Shirlie.

It was a case of love at first sight for Martin, who at the time was taking the pop scene by storm alongside Spandau bandmates: his older brother Gary Kemp, Tony Hadley, Steve Norman and John Keeble.

"I was sitting at home one Thursday evening watching Top of the Pops and saw Shirlie performing with Wham!. I fell in love with her through the screen," Martin recalls, while Shirlie interjects with a laugh – "I wish I’d known that!"

In the Swing of It is out on 22 November on Sony Music.