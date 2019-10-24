Victoria Beckham reveals surprising hidden talent – and we're in shock! The former Spice Girl has a great plan B…

Victoria Beckham has revealed a very surprising hidden talent that could have spelled a completely different career path for her. Before finding fame in the Spice Girls, VB studied dance with the hope of becoming a professional dancer – nothing we didn't already know. But in a shocking confession on Sinéad Burke's debut podcast, As Me with Sinéad, the fashion designer revealed that she is actually a qualified dance teacher. Mind blown!

Talking with Sinéad about her love of dance and musical theatre, Victoria dropped the bombshell that her mum, Jackie Adams, insisted she have a back-up plan in case the Spice Girls failed to take off. She explained: "The amount of dancing shows that my poor parents have sat through. They were always there, they were such good parents and so present and so supportive of me. My mum actually made me qualify as a dance teacher after I finished theatre school because she said it was always good to have something to fall back on." She then jokily added: "So should anybody need any ballet lessons I'm available for private tuition."

Luckily for Victoria, she hasn't needed her plan B following her huge success with the Spice Girls and her growing fashion empire. Her busy work schedule has seen her travel across the world over the last few weeks. In early October, the 45-year-old spent time in Dubai to take part in the World of Fashion 2019 event, before heading to New York to promote her new Victoria Beckham Beauty brand, which she launched in September during London Fashion Week.

Her beauty range has been hugely successful in its first month of release. The new range is reasonably priced, with eyeliners starting from just £20. There's even a Royal eyeshadow palette which Victoria even tested by wearing it to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in May 2018. All products are cruelty-free and inclusive for all skin tones, and the beauty line even has its own Instagram page, which has an impressive 129k followers since opening on 10 September.

