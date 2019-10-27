Strictly's Viscountess Emma Weymouth shares rare photo of children for son John's birthday It was a belated celebration for the Strictly Come Dancing star

Strictly Come Dancing's Viscountess Emma Weymouth shared a sweet photo of her children to Instagram this weekend, in honour of a very special occasion. The rare snap showed her oldest son John's curls as he bent over a present wrapped in green paper with "Happy Birthday" printed on it. Her younger son Henry could also be seen from the back as he also bent over the gifts and put his hands on them. The star captioned the image: "First presents of the day! #5," adding birthday cake and heart-eyes emojis.

Emma performed a confident Charleston in week six of Strictly

John turned five on Saturday, but Emma wasn't able to celebrate with her family because she was dancing on Strictly, where her Charleston with partner Aljaz Skorjanec impressed judges and the public. But while they waited for their scores, she blew a kiss to the camera and wished her son a happy birthday, waving as she promised that she would see him soon. Her social media followers loved the behind-the-scenes glimpse of the delayed celebration, and quickly added their best wishes for her son, writing: "HAPPY 5th birthday John," "Happy Birthday darling John," "So exciting! Happy Birthday," and "Aww Happy Birthday to John, must be fun for him to see you dancing on telly."

The star shares two sons with her husband Ceawlin Thynn

The mum-of-two was in the dance-off a couple of weeks ago and could have left the competition after her Jive to Kim Wilde's Kids in America saw her in the bottom two. However, the show's judges unanimously opted to save her and Aljaz, sending DJ Dev Griffin and his partner Dianne Buswell home. Since then, the model and brand ambassador has upped her game with a stunning Viennese Waltz and last night's Charleston, which saw the couple pull off their first lifts.

The 33-year-old married her husband, Viscount Weymouth, Ceawlin Thynn, at his family estate, Longleat House, in June 2013. She gave birth to John on 26 October 2014 and the couple welcomed Henry via surrogate on 30 December 2016.

