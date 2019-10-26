A look back at Strictly star Emma Weymouth's romantic wedding at Longleat The mother-of-two tied the knot with Ceawlin Thynn in June 2013

She may be gliding around the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor every weekend, but back in June 2013, Emma Weymouth was enjoying her first dance with her new husband Ceawlin Thynn. The couple tied the knot at Ceawlin's family home, the magnificent estate of Longleat in Wiltshire, in front of 350 guests. They chose to share their big day with HELLO! with Emma saying at the time: "I looked at the blue sky out of the window and it felt like a dream. The sun was shining, my dad looked amazing in his traditional robes, everybody I cared about was in one place and looking happy. It was a feeling I carried with me throughout the whole day."

The Viscountess, who is dancing with Aljaz Skorjanec in Strictly this year, walked down the aisle in an Angelina Colarusso dress, who the bride described as "the perfect dressmaker". Made from white embroidered duchesse satin, the dress was a strapless column fitted with a detachable overskirt, train and lace sleeves, with hand-stitched lace appliqué over the top. Emma wore the whole ensemble for the ceremony and reception, but once the solemnities were over, she removed her sleeves, overskirt and train for the dancefloor.

"My dress is like a work of art – all the lace was hand stitched," said Emma, who accessorised her gown with a beautiful tiara, a family heirloom, and a bouquet of mixed white and ivory summer garden roses with jasmine trails and ivy.

After the service in the Orangery, guests, including Made in Chelsea stars Victoria Baker-Harber, Mark Francis and Ollie Locke, were invited to enjoy champagne, cocktails and canapés in the Love Maze. Longleat House, meanwhile, had been transformed for the wedding breakfast and party, with dinner tables spread out between the ground-floor staterooms and a marquee built over the East Terrace. Guests dined on a summer garden mixed salad followed by sea bass and popcorn panna cotta.

Her father, Nigerian oil tycoon Ladi Jadesimi, made the first speech. "He said he was very proud of me and had great hopes for Longleat, that it was in good hands with Ceawlin," said Emma. "Ceawlin made a lovely speech saying how much he loved me and nice things like that!" Emma's best friend and bridesmaid Charlotte Miller also showed a video she'd organised with all their friends. "They were asked if they had any advice for us. One said, 'Your hair should always be bigger than your waist,' and another said, 'Don't eat carbs after 8pm!' It was so sweet and funny," laughed Emma.

The father-of-the-bride said he was "very proud" of Emma

The first dance was Beyoncé's Love on Top. "We love the lyrics and danced to it in New York on holiday when we got engaged. We decided it would be our first dance song," said Emma. A surprise for everyone was a performance by The X Factor star Rylan Clark, who sang Spice Girls numbers and Rylan Style, his own take on Psy's cult hit. "He was such fun. He is a genuinely kind and sweet person. His performance was fab," said Emma. "He wanted to try on my crown!"

The fact that Ceawlin's father Lord Bath and mother Anna Gael didn't attend their nuptials – instead going to another wedding in Hampshire – didn't detract from the day, said the bride. There had been a recent rift over the removal of some of Lord Bath's murals in the house, although Emma said it was blown out of proportion and that the murals have been safely preserved. "It would have been lovely if they could have come but they had other plans. "It's fine," she insisted. "I'm happy that it went so well and I couldn't have wished for a lovelier ceremony."

