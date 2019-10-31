The One Show's Alex Jones pulls out all the stops for Halloween - take a look Happy Halloween from Alex Jones!

Alex Jones has certainly got into the Halloween spirit. The One Show presenter took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening to share a series of posts of her family decorating their home in themed décor – including skeleton bunting, bat posters and pumpkin pictures. "Late night Halloween prep," she simply wrote alongside one of the stories. The following morning, Alex shared a snap of herself dress in a knitted jumper which had the word "Boo" emblazoned across it.

A look inside the Halloween decorations

This year's festivity is super special for Alex and her husband Charlie Thomson as it's their first Halloween with their five-month-old son Kit. Earlier this week, the 42-year-old presenter - who is on maternity leave - revealed that she was back in Wales to spend some time with her parents. She uploaded an adorable picture of both of her sons, two-year-old Teddy and little Kit. "Back in our favourite place," the doting mum simply wrote.

Over the past few months, Alex has been updating her fans on her parenting journey since welcoming her second son. In September, the mum-of-two also shared an inspiring message about her hectic lifestyle, revealing that she had to momentarily hide in her car just to escape the mayhem. "Been food shopping without the boys and now sitting (hiding) in the car outside the house just having a breather," she wrote in the caption. "This is my 'me time' these days."

Ahead of Kit's arrival, Alex admitted that she was worried about having another child and was praised for her honesty as a result. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on podcast I See What You're Saying. "Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second, it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" She added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

