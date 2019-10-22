The One Show presenter Alex Jones is back on TV tonight - get all the details The One Show host has two young sons

Alex Jones is not afraid of talking about her fertility journey and the struggles which came along the way. In W's updated documentary, The Story of Fertility, the Welsh presenter will revisit her journey towards starting her family. Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, Alex wrote: "Our journey, although complex the second time ended well, but I hope others who need a bit of a boost and info gain something from watching."

Alex Jones is a proud mum to two young sons

She added: "Lots of people have asked me since we made this in 2016 where they can see it and to be honest, I didn't have a clue as it was long ago… but turns out it's tonight!" The 42-year-old is a doting mum to sons Teddy, two, and baby Kit, five months, whom she shares with husband Charlie Thomson.

In the documentary, which first aired in 2016, Alex opened up about her journey as she travelled the world looking at the latest trials and science and meeting the pioneering doctors. "Today it has hit home how fragile our eggs are and how they do age," she explained following a visit to the clinic. "This is the ironic thing, we all feel ten years younger but inside we are all still the same as we were 100 years ago. It has been an eye opener. My friends and I used to say, 'if it doesn't work, there's IVF.' We thought it was a quick fix solution."

She added: "But what I have learnt is it is really difficult emotionally and physically and the odds are stacked against you. Age is the biggest factor for today's women - they look fantastic. So it is understanding that your body and eggs are still older."

