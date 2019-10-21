Ronnie Wood's twins dance with their famous dad in adorable video The Rolling Stones star is a doting dad to six children

Ronnie Wood's twins Alice and Gracie are growing up fast! The doting dad was captured on camera dancing around with one of his three-year-old girls. In the footage posted on his wife Sally Wood's Instagram account, the Rolling Stones star was seen showcasing his moves to Chuck Berry's hits, which inspired his daughter to do the same. In the caption, Sally wrote: "Impromptu jam/dance/Chuck Berry session when Ben and Ruth Waters popped over to visit – aah love them! Happy birthday Chuck Berry!" Many of Ronnie and Sally's famous friends were quick to comment on the cute video, with former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips writing: "So great to see this Sally!" while Gary Kemp wrote: "Love this!" Strictly contestant Anneka Rice added: "Oh heaven! Wish I'd been there!"

Ronnie Wood danced around his house with his daughter at home in London

Alice and Gracie already seem to be taking after their famous dad when it comes to their love of music. They joined their parents on the Rolling Stones world tour over the summer and had a wonderful time watching their dad on stage. Sally shared a number of cute photos of them visiting various landmarks in the States as they travelled around the country, as well as a sweet video of them pretending to introduce the Rolling Stones onto the stage. As well as Gracie and Alice, Ronnie is also a dad to daughter Leah, and sons Jamie, Tyrone and Jesse – who is married to Fearne Cotton. While Fearne is private about her family life, she has occasionally shared pictures from family events where Ronnie and Sally have attended with the twins, and also went along to see the Rolling Stones in concert in Twickenham with her husband and son Rex last year.

MORE: Royal fans spot major error in new The Crown trailer

Ronnie and Sally Wood with twins Alice and Gracie

READ: Courteney Cox doesn't recognise herself in hilarious new video

Ronnie and Sally have previously spoken about their twins in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, with the Rolling Stones star saying of his youngest children and wife: "Any time I’m with her and the girls, that’s the best for me, nothing tops it. When the twins come into our bed and we’re all snuggled up together, that, for me, is wonderful – my idea of heaven. It’s special. The girls are so cuddly and gorgeous. I’m a lucky man." The star added of Sally: "Sall's a natural mum, she’s amazing."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.